More Than 70 Per Cent Of Americans Have Cheated At A Bachelor Or Bachelorette Party

According to a new survey a lot of Americans have cheated on their partner at a Bachelor or Bachelorette party!

Although it sounds like a lot, some of it is not full on cheating, but more like cheating lite.

Bonusfinder.com surveyed 6,000 people about their unfaithful behavior at these pre-wedding shindigs.

They defined cheating as everything from flirting or receiving a lap dance, to sexting or sleeping with someone other than their partner.

Obviously the latter can be considered very cheating, but the most common instances of infidelity were fairly tame. They included receiving a lap dance (33.1%) and smooching (21.3%).

Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy says “These events are often fueled by alcohol, controlled substances, peer pressure, and a lack of communication between partners”.

Add in a strip show and you have the perfect recipe for cheating. It’s no surprise 11.2% of people surveyed admitted to sleeping with someone else and 9% said that they had a threesome.

Before you worry about your partner's behaviour, remember, this research was done in the U.S. I’m sure Aussie Bucks and Hen’s parties are full of responsible, wholesome encounters only.

