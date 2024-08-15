The Project

More Than 40,000 People Sign Petition Calling For Raygun To Apologise For Olympic Breakdance

A petition has been signed by thousands to “hold” Raygun “accountable” for her Olympic breakdancing performance that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

More than 40,000 people have signed the Change.org petition ‘Hold Raygun Rachel Gunn & Anna Mears Accountable for Unethical Conduct Olympic Selection’.

The petition, started by ‘Someone who hates corruption’ calls on the Australian Olympic Committee and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for “immediate accountability and transparency in the recent actions of Rachel Gunn and Anna Meares in the selection process for Australia's female breakdancer representative at the upcoming Olympics”.

The petition claims Gunn “set up her own governing body for breakdancing” and “manipulated the selection process to her own advantage”.

“Despite the clear talent and qualification of other outstanding female breakdancers like G Clef and Holy Molly, they were unfairly overlooked. The NT Youlong Boys, a group of incredibly talented and underprivileged youth from the Northern Territory, were denied crucial funding by Dr. Gunn to attend the qualifiers—a decision that directly impacted their chance to showcase their skills on a national stage,” they said.

“Disturbingly, Dr. Gunn went on to win her own qualifier, defeating other phenomenal breakdancers, raising serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the process.

“If Dr. Gunn's husband is indeed the Australian coach and part of the selection panel, this represents a blatant conflict of interest that cannot go unchecked.”

The petition demands a “public apology” from Gunn and Meares for “misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes”, and calls for a “full investigation into the selection process, an audit of Dr. Gunn's business dealings, and a global public apology to the breaking community for the unethical behaviour that has tainted this sport”.

Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video
NEXT STORY

    Spanish authorities say the production company responsible for recording Katy Perry's latest music video in Ibiza had not requested authorisation.
    A petition signed by 110,000 people to ban children younger than 16 from social media has been tabled to NSW parliament.
    Disney World is seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by a man over the death of his wife due to the terms and conditions he agreed to when signing up for Disney+.
    The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread.
    A man has admitted he left a dream European holiday after his mother-in-law used his toothpaste.