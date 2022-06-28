More Than 40 Migrants Discovered Dead In The Back Of Truck In The U.S.

The grim discovery was made after the truck was found next to railway tracks in a remote area of the city’s south, local media reported.

It is believed the dead were migrants who had been smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said the local consulate was working to confirm the nationalities of the victims.

On Twitter, Ebrard called the suffocation of the victims a “tragedy in Texas”.

A U.S. law enforcement official said there were at least 40 dead but did not provide any additional details.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 250 kilometres from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 39.4C on Monday with high humidity.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Democrats have come under fire for their immigration policies due to the record number of migrant crossings over the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, placed the blame for the deaths on Biden's policies on Twitter, saying they "show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law".

With AAP.