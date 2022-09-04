The Project

More Than 4.7 Million Aussies On Welfare Set To Receive A Boost Thanks To Indexation

Welfare recipients including pensioners, those on disability payments and carers are set to receive the first increase in payments due to indexation.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says an indexation increase to welfare payments to begin on September 20 will be the largest for allowance in more than 30 years, and 12 years for pensions.  

"We want to ensure Australia has a strong social security safety net to protect our most disadvantaged," she said on Monday.

"Our guiding principles as a government are ensuring no one is left behind and no one is held back ... This indexation increase will help those on government payments keep up with the cost of living."

Age Pension, Disability Support Pension and Carer Payment will all rise $38.90 a fortnight for singles and $58.80 a fortnight for couples.

The maximum rate of pension will increase to $1026.50 a fortnight for singles and $773.80 for each member of a pensioner couple or $1547.60 per couple.

Labor minister Clare O'Neil said a review of the JobSeeker payment would take place in May next year, defending her government against criticism the increases aren't high enough.

"Australians are going to be significantly better off as a consequence of this, but there's a lot more work to do, and that's why we're here in Canberra," she told the ABC.

