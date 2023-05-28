More Than 1,500 Extinction Rebellion Protesters Arrested In The Hague

Extinction Rebellion claims 6,000 protestors took over A12 in the Dutch city to protest against the country’s fossil fuel subsidiaries.

Dutch police said a warning to disperse was given to the protester, before a water cannon was used to try to disperse the protesters.

Some protesters came prepared dressed in swimsuits and carrying umbrellas.

Dutch Police said it arrested “a total of 1,579 people… 40 of whom will be prosecuted,” in a statement.

Buses were used to transport the 1,579 protesters from the motorway, and police say most won't be prosecuted for “minor offences”.

It is the seventh time Extinction Rebellion has protested on the motorway, and is banned under rules brought in by the mayor.