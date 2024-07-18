The Project

More Than 100,000 Aussie Phones Still Rely On 3G Network Ahead Of Shutdown

The major telcos are under mounting pressure to ensure every Australian can connect to triple-zero when the 3G network shuts down from next month.

Telstra is due to switch off the ageing network on August 31, having extended its original June closure deadline, while Optus will shut down in September.

TPG/Vodafone shut its 3G operation in January.

But there are still 102,000 mobile phones across the nation that are not compatible with 4G, according to latest industry figures provided to the government.

These devices - often bought overseas or second-hand - use 4G data for regular calls and texts, but drop triple-zero calls to 3G because they are not enabled with a technology called Voice over LTE.

Users may not realise their phone is configured this way by the manufacturer until the 3G network is switched off and they need to call the emergency line.

The number of these devices in use has reduced from 740,000 in March, after the government formed an industry working group.

The telcos' significant effort to reach affected customers is encouraging, but more needs to be done, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said.

"The government is keen to see this work ramp-up and continue," Ms Rowland said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"All Australians must have confidence in the triple-zero service.

"I encourage everyone to check their own device, speak to friends, family and loved ones about the 3G switchover and reach out directly to their service providers for further information."

With AAP.

