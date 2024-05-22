More Repatriation Flights Out Of New Caledonia As First Aussies Arrive Home

More than 80 Australians have touched down at home and been reunited with their families after being evacuated from New Caledonia following more than a week of deadly rioting.

Two Royal Australian Air Force planes repatriated 84 Australians and 24 other nationals to Brisbane on Tuesday.

"We've prioritised the elderly, the pregnant and the most vulnerable," Pacific Minister Pat Conroy told Nine's Today Show on Wednesday.

"We'll continue to work with the French government to make sure we get every Australian out of New Caledonia who does want to leave."

Other nationalities were included due to reciprocal agreements with countries like Canada and Japan that help evacuate Australian citizens during times of crisis, Mr Conroy said.

More than 200 Australians remain trapped in New Caledonia and want to leave.

The French government is planning flights from Noumea to Brisbane on Wednesday.

"We obviously have plans developed and planes available should that not eventuate," Mr Conroy added.

Those on board the first two flights were filled with relief after days of failing to find a way off the island, Fadi Chemali, who was on the first plane to reach Australia, said.

"Everyone clapped once we landed, we were all just so happy," he told AAP shortly after landing in Brisbane on Tuesday night.

Mr Chemali had been holidaying with his wife and young daughter for a week before the riots broke out and spent eight days scrambling to find a way home.

"I didn't see any of the violence up close but we heard a lot, including gunshots from where we were, it has been fairly intense."

French authorities have advised they will conduct flights to enable the safe departure of foreign tourists from New Caledonia, commencing tomorrow.

At least six people have died in the territory and hundreds have been injured since violence broke out last Monday.

The Project with AAP.