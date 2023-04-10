More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

Obesity, loneliness, and poor mental health are the 21st century’s big health problems, and many of us turn to the 21st-century solutions, pharmaceuticals.

But instead of reaching for pills, there’s a cheaper, easier answer, and it’s called a nature prescription.

A nature prescription is a personalised healthcare plan to spend more time outside and is recommended in written format to go into nature, such as going to the beach, water or forest or local parks by a health professional like a general practice or social worker.

Spending time in the great outdoors can help those with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental health conditions, including burn-out and loneliness.

Daniel D’Appio, a Certified Forest Therapy Guide, says he’s seen healing properties first-hand.

“One of the really cool things that I get to see when I take people on forest therapy walks is often we get people coming along that normally connect to nature really well, and they drag along their partners with them,” he explained.

“And that’s where you see the greatest turnaround.

“After a couple of hours walking with people, that person who might not have been that enthusiastic about the whole experience has so much to share about how meaningful the experience was.”