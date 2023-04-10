The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

It turns out that people who walk, run, skip, float or swim out in nature are just plain happier and healthier.

Obesity, loneliness, and poor mental health are the 21st century’s big health problems, and many of us turn to the 21st-century solutions, pharmaceuticals.

But instead of reaching for pills, there’s a cheaper, easier answer, and it’s called a nature prescription.

A nature prescription is a personalised healthcare plan to spend more time outside and is recommended in written format to go into nature, such as going to the beach, water or forest or local parks by a health professional like a general practice or social worker.

Spending time in the great outdoors can help those with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental health conditions, including burn-out and loneliness.

Daniel D’Appio, a Certified Forest Therapy Guide, says he’s seen healing properties first-hand.

“One of the really cool things that I get to see when I take people on forest therapy walks is often we get people coming along that normally connect to nature really well, and they drag along their partners with them,” he explained.

“And that’s where you see the greatest turnaround.

“After a couple of hours walking with people, that person who might not have been that enthusiastic about the whole experience has so much to share about how meaningful the experience was.”

Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes
NEXT STORY

Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

    Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

    The Queensland Greens want to tax the weekend holiday makers and Airbnb operators, proposing a five per cent levy for those keeping their holiday homes vacant most of the year.
    Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

    Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

    An American swimming instructor has revealed the one-colour swimsuit you should never buy for your child.
    Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

    Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

    A professional chocolate consumer has revealed the correct way to eat Easter eggs, and we've been doing it wrong this whole time.
    Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

    Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

    Everything tastes better when you're in a good mood.
    Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

    Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

    A woman in the U.S. has given up a six-figure salary because her employer told her she must return to the office full-time.