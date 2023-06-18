More People Are Returning To Share Houses As The Cost Of Living Crisis Worsens

Share housing is a food-labelling, chore-rotating, passive-aggressive-note-leaving right of passage.

But in the face of a worsening rental crisis, many of us have no other option but to sublet with a stranger.

“We need more people on average to live in each dwelling,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe admitted.

One flatmate finding website has had its busiest month on record

Flatmates.com.au signed up nearly 70,000 new members last month, a 100% increase on last year.

It’s blown out the average wait times to secure a spot in a share house from 2-4 weeks to 6-8 weeks.

Experts say a COVID-driven decrease in share house stock is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and with rents at an all time high, some subletters are trying to squeeze in an abundance of bunkies to counter the costs.

“They may have been renting a two-bedroom apartment between two, and now are looking to squeeze a third person into it,” said Robert Klaric from The Property Expert.

“Not preferable but that’s the reality of making ends meet in today's marketplace.”

Older people are also a whole new type of tenant desperately seeking a share house.