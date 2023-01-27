More And More People Are Getting Their Make-Up Done Before Heading Into The Birthing Room

The miracle of birth, it’s full on.

It can last for hours or days; you experience strong emotions, and pain and go through heaps of towels.

So, whatever you can do to make the experience easier for yourself, go for it.

Whether that’s playing your favourite music, lighting incense, or setting up the lighting all nice (Like a mirror ball and strobe effects).

A new trend on TikTok has seen some women get special ‘birthing makeup’ done before they pop one out.

Again, whatever you need to do to make yourself feel good and ready for your birth, go for it.

Celebrity Heidi Montag hired a professional make-up artist for her delivery make-up, before she gave birth to her son Ryker back in November 2022. Which is great, she literally gets to do whatever she wants, make-up will not harm her or her baby.

But she did post the video on TikTok, and surprise surprise; some idiots can’t keep their dumb opinions to themselves.

People for some reason had to weigh in with their weird judgments with comments like, “This is too much!”, or “Me as a nurse walking into this and just turning around and walking out.”

But thankfully, most of the comments were positive, with other people saying, “She wants to look good and feel good, let her vibe out.”

“A momma doing what SHE WANTS in her birth. We love to see it (also, nobody nor any hospital can MAKE you do anything..)”.

In the end, as long as you are not harming yourself or your baby, do whatever makes you feel comfortable during your birth.