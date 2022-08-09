More and More Adults Are Choosing Not To Have Children, And No, They Probably Won’t Change Their Minds!

Regardless of fertility, many adults have simply decided to opt out of parenthood entirely, research has found.

"We estimate 21.64 percent of Michigan adults are #childfree," Michigan State University (MSU) sociologist Zarchary Neal wrote in a tweet about the study.

He's the lead author of these new findings, along with research psychologist Jennifer Watling Neal, also at MSU.

The results offer "critical insights on childfree adults, who are a demographically significant segment of the population, but whose numbers have been substantially underestimated in the past," the authors write.

The authors believe that previous numbers of childfree-by-choice adults was underestimated because studies focused solely on women, or relied on fertility-based results, rather than the adults own choices.

Whilst this recent study was focused on American citizens, other researchers and the Australian Bureau of statistics substantiates their findings for the Australian population.

The Australian birth rate has fallen substantially in the past decade, however data again relied on women as the primary birthing parents, stating 64 women out of every 10000 gave birth in 2010, compared to 56 in 2020.

People who decide not to have kids are often told “you will change your mind” however researchers have found this does not appear to be the case.

Watling Neal stated "Women who decided to be childfree in their teens [and twenties] are now, on average, nearly 40 years old and still don't have children,"

There are many reasons why adults choose not to have children, with researchers of this study and hoped that their findings would help to reduce the stigma that people face when they state they are choosing not to have children.