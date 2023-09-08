Montenegro Holds Competition To Find Its Laziest Citizen

Competitions are usually reserved for measurements of strength, speed or brilliance.

If you’re sad that you’re too lazy to ever train for a competition, let alone win one, then you should turn that frown upside down (if you can be bothered).

Montenegro has designed a competition to discover their ‘laziest citizen’.

Seven people remain in the stagnant race to win the coveted title of the ‘laziest citizen’, and their dedication to the taboo personality trait is impressive.

The competitors spend their time in the competition laying on mattresses scrolling the internet and nibbling snacks.

Sounds familiar? Absolutely. Sounds amazing? Obviously. Sounds like it would get old? Only to people who do not deserve to win. Contestants are not allowed to even sit up, but they are allowed a ten minute toilet break every eight hours (if they can be bothered).

Last year, the winner of the competition set the record of laying down for 117 hours straight.

117 hours is a long time, but the current contestants have already blown that record out of the water as they enter their 21st day of doing absolutely nothing.

The seven remaining contestants have explained they have no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Such impressive slobs!

The competition, which has a prize of around $1,700 AUD, came about 12 years ago as a response to the world branding Montenegrins as the laziest people in the world.

Instead of being offended (they could not be bothered), the Montenegrins decided to put their idle strength to the test.

The competition started with 21 lazy people, and after 21 days, 14 people have dropped out showing that they aren’t lazy enough to be there.