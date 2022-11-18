The Project

“Monstrous” Mosquitoes Swarm NSW Farms In Plague-Like Proportions

Mozzies are horrible at the best of times, but farms in flood-devastated NSW are being hit with clouds of mosquitoes in horrendous volumes.

A farmer has shared blood-curdling footage of thousands of mosquitoes swarming the outside of their Central-West NSW farm following heavy flooding. 

 

The video, taken by Nicole Fragar, was terrified to see mosquitoes in plague-like proportions swarming her property. 

 

“Don’t open your mouth. These are mosquitoes. The numbers exploded after floods in central-west NSW,” Fragar captioned the video. 

 

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1593250189132779520?s=20&t=BhWP4IPnWF5krfMHiERQbQ 

 

"We get pretty used to plagues of bugs after storms and then we looked closer and we looked closer and we saw they were actually mosquitoes — it was crazy," Fragar told the ABC. 

 

"They are so thick you can barely see across the veranda." 

 

Fragar’s father, Jeff, said he’s never seen mozzies in such vast numbers in his 30 years in the region. 

 

"If you walk outside at dusk, the air is humming," he said. 

 

"I was wearing a cap, it literally bit me through the cap, through my hair and I could feel it in my skull — they are monstrous." 

 

Fragar also revealed the family use a pressure cleaner each morning just to remove the dead insect's bodies from the veranda. 

 

"They die up against the window, on the floor and strip the wood coating off the veranda," she said. 

