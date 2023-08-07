Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years

The search will take place this month, with experienced Nessie researchers using modern technology never before used to scan the depths of the waters.

Infrared cameras will be attached to drones and flown over the loch, while hydrophones will be used to record any unusual underwater sounds.

Volunteers will be assisting from vantage points on land, providing assistance to the Loch Ness Exploration Team in the biggest search for Nessie since 1972.

Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration told the BBC, “It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts. You’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”

So could this be the definitive answer to the centuries old question about the existence of the Loch Ness monster? Almost certainly not.

I’m sorry but these things are forever to go unanswered, like Bigfoot, aliens and the location of my left AirPod. But the hunt is entertaining, I’ll give them that.