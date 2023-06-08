Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year

Australia is getting its first and only Monopoly store later this year with Monopoly Dreams.

The ever-popular Hasbro board game is coming to life, literally, with a fully immersive and interactive Monopoly theme park experience.

Coming to Melbourne Central in September 2023, Monopoly Dreams will feature “games, prizes, laser challenger, and 4DX technology”.

The experience will also allow fans to earn Monopoly Money while taking part in a range of challenges and games, similar to an arcade.

“You can redeem your hard-earned MONOPOLY Money at the retail store!” Hasbro revealed.

The experience is only the second of its kind and will be double the size of its predecessor, first launched in Hong Kong in 2019.

Along with the theme park, the Monopoly Dreams retail store will feature exclusive items, including a Monopoly Dreams Melbourne game edition.