Monopoly Has A Forgotten Rule That Changes The Game Entirely

Christmas is the time of year when a simple game of Monopoly can shift a family get-together from lighthearted banter to embarrassing adult tantrums.

And now, thanks to a forgotten rule resurfacing online, these family Monopoly meltdowns may be on the rise.

The rule in question has had mixed reactions online from Monopoly fans.

Some think it improves the game tenfold, whilst others are upset that the game that has shaped their knowledge of capitalism has been turned on its head.

@RubenFanDuelTV took to Twitter in 2017 to inform the masses of this rule, which is simply: 'When someone lands on a property in Monopoly & they don't buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. IT. IS. IN. THE. RULES.'

That's right, if someone lands on an unpurchased property, that person can buy it at the price on the board, but if they don't want it, or can't afford it (a cheeky nod to the current property market), then it becomes up for grabs to all other players.

While the post accrued a passionate response in 2017, but not everyone saw it. It has been retweeted recently, and since gone viral.

Comments were riddled with shocked Monopoly fans admitting that while the rule is in fact in the rule book, they had overlooked it, and had played the legendary board game for their entire lives incorrectly.

Some people were familiar with this rule, so they joined the comment thread to criticise those who didn't know the rule existed.

Trolls are a lot of things, and we now can add 'Monopoly experts' to that list, too.

So, if you're painfully familiar with losing auctions in real life, be prepared to show off that new skill when the board games are marched out post-Christmas lunch.

