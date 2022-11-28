Monkeypox Renamed Mpox By World Health Organisation To Try And Stop Stigma

The disease will now be referred to as ‘Mpox.’

WHO said that “both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out.”

Scientists have backed the name change. “We must do all we can to break down barriers to public health, and reducing stigma associated with the disease is one critical step in our work to end mpox,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

So far, during the most recent outbreak of mpox, there have been 81,000 cases recorded in 110 countries.