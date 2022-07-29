Monkeypox Declared Disease Of Significance, Chief Medical Officer Reassures It Is Far Less Harmful Than COVID-19

The declaration means the response to monkeypox will have national coordination in order to assist states and territories with outbreaks.

It will also mean monkeypox will require national policies, interventions, public messages or resources to assist affected areas.

There have been 44 cases of monkeypox so far in Australia, mostly from returning international travellers.

Chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said work was already under way to ensure a quick response to the disease. "Although I have declared monkeypox to be a communicable disease incident of national significance, it is far less harmful than COVID-19," he said in a statement.

"There have been no deaths reported during the current outbreak outside of countries where the virus is endemic.

"Monkeypox is also not transmitted in the same way as COVID-19, and is far less transmissible."

The national incident centre has been activated to help provide coordination to deal with monkeypox.

AAP With The Project