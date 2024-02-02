Monkey On The Run For 5 Days Caught With A Yorkshire Pudding

Drones had been out in full force searching for the runaway primate, but due to windy weather, they'd been rendered useless. In the end, it was a well-placed piece of pastry that ended the hunt.

Bunyan, who regularly stocks her bird feeders with peanuts, instead decided to put some leftover Yorkshire pudding out on Wednesday night.

Evidently, it was delicious because the next morning it was gone, and by 10am, Honshu had returned, looking for more; "There he was at the top of the steps, looking in the window", said Bunyan.

"We get the pheasants in the garden, we've had all sorts of wildlife in the garden but never a macaque," she told Channel 5 news.

Bunyan swiftly contacted the dedicated monkey hotline that the Highland Wildlife Park set up after Honshu's daring escape. Within 10 minutes, search drone operators and park keepers arrived at the property. Despite the macaque's playful antics on the home's roof and gutters, rangers successfully administered a tranquilizer dart and whisked him away for examination by the park's vet.

Carl Nagle, one of the first locals to encounter Honshu, witnessed the monkey investigating his bird feeders. As the media circus kicked off, Nagle reflected on the unexpected story, "I've been thinking why the world needed a story about an escaped monkey in the Highlands... I've watched a lot more news bulletins in the last week, and most of the news is really bleak viewing."

His partner, Tina, agreed, adding; "Everyone can rally round a missing monkey."

Stephanie Bunyan, who helped capture Honshu, has said it will be "a story to tell the grandchildren".