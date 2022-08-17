The Project

Monkey At A Zoo The Prime Suspect For Making A Mystery 911 Call

Police in California have rushed to a zoo after a 911 call, only to find the call had been made by a monkey.

San Luis Obispo County Police in California received a mystery 911 call on Saturday night. The call disconnected without a response with dispatchers unable to contact the mysterious caller again. 

 

Police were dispatched to the area where the call came from to check on the situation.  

 

The deputies arrived at the address to find a wildlife sanctuary, Zoo to You. After speaking to the staff, they realised no one had made any calls. 

 

Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, the police began to investigate further. 

 

After some time, the deputies and staff began to develop a theory and eventually conclude a concrete suspect; Route the Capuchin monkey. 

 

 

"Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo's cell phone... which was in the zoo's golf cart... which is used to travel around the zoo's 40-acre site," the deputies concluded. 

 

"And that's what Route did... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us." 

