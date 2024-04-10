The Project

Molly The Magpie To Be Returned Home “Very Soon” According To QLD Premier

Molly the Magpie will be reunited with her best friend Peggy the English Staffy, and the couple who cared for her, “very soon”, according to Queensland Premier Steven Miles.

The Premier shared an update on social media, saying he had spoken with Reece Mortensen and Juliette Wells, the couple who had cared for Molly.

“I just wanted to share an update about Molly the Magpie. I’ve spoken to Reece and Juliette and reassured them Molly is in great spirits and is receiving good care," Miles said.

Miles said he had been advised by “the Department” that the couple could “secure the appropriate licence” to be able to keep Molly.

“The team will work with them now to do that,” he said.

“It’s good news and means Molly can come home very soon.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has written to me to share their concerns and advocate for Molly’s return.”

Instagram famous magpie Molly, who befriended English staffy Peggy, was seized by Queensland authorities following a series of complaints.

The pair gained hundreds of thousands of fans online who adored the friendship between the unlikely couple.

Gold Coast photographer Wells had come across the baby magpie whilst on a walk during lockdown of 2020.

Wells said she and her husband, Mortensen, decided to rescue the bird from “certain death.”

Juliette and Reece took to social media to reveal that they voluntarily surrendered to the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI), explaining that “a small group of people” constantly made complaints to the department.

Image: Instagram/ Peggyandmolly

