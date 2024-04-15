The Project

Molly The Magpie Reunited With His Best Friend Peggy

Social media star Molly the Magpie has been reunited with his best friend, Peggy the Staffy.

Molly, the magpie, was surrendered to Queensland authorities by his Gold Coast family in March following complaints over the lack of a permit.

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen rescued the bird when he fell from a nest in 2020, before he formed a happy yet unusual relationship with dogs Peggy and Ruby.

The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation has now approved a specialised licence and returned Molly back to its Gold Coast home.

The department found the bird was highly habituated and may have developmental issues, meaning it could not be returned to the wild.

"Molly has been returned home to his family at 11.30am," Premier Steven Miles confirmed on Monday.

The magpie was returned on the condition there is no further commercial gain from the bird, the pair undertake wildlife carer training and that there is ongoing work with the agency to ensure it is receiving the best care and enrichment.

"These conditions are standard for all specialised licences held by wildlife carers in Queensland and ensure the best outcome for the bird's ongoing health and wellbeing," the department said.

The couple also has to take on an advocacy and public education role to ensure other Australians appropriately care for native wildlife as well as the special skills required to do so.

