Mollie O'Callaghan And Ariarne Titmus Win Gold & Silver In Pool Battle

O'Callaghan captured Australia's fifth gold medal of the Paris Games, with the triumph coming at the expense of silver medallist Titmus, who was seeking to become the first swimmer to successfully defend Olympic titles in both the 200m and 400m freestyles.

"I know what it's like to be Olympic champion, and I'm honestly so happy for her," Titmus said.

Both swimmers train under coach Dean Boxall in Queensland.

And both were in tears after Monday night's final at the La Defense Arena, where O'Callaghan overcame Titmus - and extreme anxiety.

"I was a nervous wreck ... my brain just overthinks," she said.

O'Callaghan was fifth at the midpoint, third on the last turn, and then produced a powerhouse last lap to finish in one minute 53.27 seconds.

Titmus, who won the 400m freestyle on Saturday night, was fourth after the first lap, then moved to second on lap and held that spot for the duration, touching in 1:53.81.

O'Callaghan lauded Titmus as an "absolute beast".

"She deserves so much," O'Callaghan said.

"It's incredible. This is her second medal and it's day three. Like, come on, that's amazing."

