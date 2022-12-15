Moderna Creates World-First Melanoma Vaccination Based On The Same Technology Used In mRNA Covid Vaccine

An early trial of the vaccine by Moderna found that the risk of recurrence or death from melanoma was reduced by 44 per cent, compared with results from treatment by its immunotherapy drug alone.

The vaccine uses the name technology that is found in its mRNA Covid vaccines. It must also be used alongside Keytruda, which is Moderna's immunotherapy drug.

There is also hope it could be used in the treatment of other cancers.

Speaking to the ABC, Professor Georgina Long of the Melanoma Institute of Australia said the early results are "promising" but further trials will need to continue.

"It may be the penicillin moment in cancer therapy," Professor Long said.

"It is possible to see that (patients) may have cancer as a long-term disease rather than a death sentence," she said.

