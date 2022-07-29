Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Cambridge scientists have figured out through the study of ancient DNA that the herpes variant that is most common these days came to prominence around 4,500 years ago. The other thing that came to prominence around 4,500 years ago? Kissing.

Before then around the world there wasn’t as much kissing. The earliest written record of somebody having a smooch is from a south Asian bronze age manuscript. And I bet that was a saucy manuscript back in the day. “Dear Diary, I think I invented kissing today.” It probably read.

As huge swaths of people migrated through Asia into Europe they brought with them this strain of herpes. Those same migrants were also probably kissing heaps the whole time. All that kissing lead to the herpes virus taking off around the globe.

Some people back then knew that kissing was bad for them. Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Charlotte Houldcraft said that “The risks of kissing were certainly apparent to the Romans. Centuries later, Emperor Tiberius tried to ban kissing at official functions to stop the spread of disease.” Silly Emperor Tiberius, banning kissing is only going to make people want to kiss more.

So if you’ve got a cold sore, sorry to hear that, but you only have your horny kissable bronze age ancestors to blame for it. They couldn’t get enough pashing, and we’re the ones who have to suffer.