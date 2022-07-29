The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Cold sores. Nobody loves them. Research has found that the reason herpes might have taken off in the first place is because our bronze age ancestors couldn’t get enough of kissing.

Cambridge scientists have figured out through the study of ancient DNA that the herpes variant that is most common these days came to prominence around 4,500 years ago. The other thing that came to prominence around 4,500 years ago? Kissing.

Before then around the world there wasn’t as much kissing. The earliest written record of somebody having a smooch is from a south Asian bronze age manuscript. And I bet that was a saucy manuscript back in the day. “Dear Diary, I think I invented kissing today.” It probably read.

As huge swaths of people migrated through Asia into Europe they brought with them this strain of herpes. Those same migrants were also probably kissing heaps the whole time. All that kissing lead to the herpes virus taking off around the globe.

Some people back then knew that kissing was bad for them. Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Charlotte Houldcraft said that “The risks of kissing were certainly apparent to the Romans. Centuries later, Emperor Tiberius tried to ban kissing at official functions to stop the spread of disease.” Silly Emperor Tiberius, banning kissing is only going to make people want to kiss more.

So if you’ve got a cold sore, sorry to hear that, but you only have your horny kissable bronze age ancestors to blame for it. They couldn’t get enough pashing, and we’re the ones who have to suffer.

Statement From AAMI
NEXT STORY

Statement From AAMI

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From AAMI

Statement From AAMI

A statement from an AAMI spokesperson:
Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

The saying ‘pressure makes diamonds’ is true, but sometimes that’s only exciting for geologists.
This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

With the skyrocketing prices of produce at the moment, we all want to keep our veggies from rotting and wilting before we have chance to eat them and this hack claims to do just that.
Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

New technology which has created an “ultrasound sticker” will allow expectant parents to have access to a view of their baby in utero via an app on their phone thanks to a wearable sticker.
Australian Chaos Almost Caused A Traffic Jam During The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Australian Chaos Almost Caused A Traffic Jam During The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games have officially kicked off in Birmingham, U.K., with the Opening Ceremony taking place in the early hours of Friday morning.