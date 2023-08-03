M&M’s Is Releasing A New Mocha Mudcake Flavour

Mars Wrigley has announced the new flavour will be ‘Mocha Mudcake’, but fans will only be able to get their hands on it for a limited amount of time.

The inside of the treat will have a fudge-like texture covered in the well-loved M&M chocolate shell.

We know Australians love coffee, our love and appreciation for coffee flavoured chocolate treats continues to grow year on year,” said Mars Wrigley’s marketing director, Ben Hill.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for innovation beyond just flavour, with texture becoming an increasing focal point to enhance the ‘eating experience’.

“As a company, we’ve been investing into the growth and development of our Bitesize portfolio over the last few years, focusing on consumer-led innovation, and we’re now at a really exciting stage as we’re starting to see the products land on shelves across the country.”

Mocha Madness will be available around the country but only for a limited time.