The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

M&M’s Is Releasing A New Mocha Mudcake Flavour

M&M’s Is Releasing A New Mocha Mudcake Flavour

There’s a new M&M’s flavour about to hit the supermarket shelves.

Mars Wrigley has announced the new flavour will be ‘Mocha Mudcake’, but fans will only be able to get their hands on it for a limited amount of time. 

The inside of the treat will have a fudge-like texture covered in the well-loved M&M chocolate shell. 

We know Australians love coffee, our love and appreciation for coffee flavoured chocolate treats continues to grow year on year,” said Mars Wrigley’s marketing director, Ben Hill.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for innovation beyond just flavour, with texture becoming an increasing focal point to enhance the ‘eating experience’.

“As a company, we’ve been investing into the growth and development of our Bitesize portfolio over the last few years, focusing on consumer-led innovation, and we’re now at a really exciting stage as we’re starting to see the products land on shelves across the country.”

Mocha Madness will be available around the country but only for a limited time.

People Are Trying To Sell iPhones With Old Twitter Logo For $38,000
NEXT STORY

People Are Trying To Sell iPhones With Old Twitter Logo For $38,000

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    People Are Trying To Sell iPhones With Old Twitter Logo For $38,000

    People Are Trying To Sell iPhones With Old Twitter Logo For $38,000

    iPhones that still contain old Twitter branding are being put up for sale as backlash to the ‘X’ branding continues.
    Somalia Apologies For Fielding ‘Slowest Ever’ 100m Runner

    Somalia Apologies For Fielding ‘Slowest Ever’ 100m Runner

    An athlete from Somalia completed a 100m race in 21.81 seconds, causing a public apology from the country’s sports minister.
    Taylor Swift Has Given $55 Million In Bonuses To Those Working On Her Tour

    Taylor Swift Has Given $55 Million In Bonuses To Those Working On Her Tour

    Taylor Swift has given out more than US$55 million (AU$83 million) in bonuses to the people working on The Eras Tour.
    Researchers Say July Had The Hottest Monthly Global Average Temperatures Since Records Started

    Researchers Say July Had The Hottest Monthly Global Average Temperatures Since Records Started

    More than 81 per cent of the world’s population sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature, according to a US-based science group.
    Ancient Whale May Be The Most Massive Animal Ever On Earth

    Ancient Whale May Be The Most Massive Animal Ever On Earth

    Move over, blue whale. There is a new contender for the most massive animal in Earth's history.