Mixologists Create Luxury Old Fashioned Cocktail That Costs an eye-watering $15,000

A rare Old Fashioned cocktail was crafted by famous mixologists from Sydney's Dean & Nancy on 22 and Melbourne's Sky Bar utilising a selection of high-end ingredients.

The drink was created to celebrate Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week.

 

The luxurious drink combines $500 Chateau d'Yquem, a high-end dessert wine with gold infusion, Woodford Reserve's $3,000 XO premium cognac, and custom-made saffron and vanilla bitters.

 

The drink is served with specially engraved ice and is finished with actual flakes of 24-carat gold. 

 

It is assumed one is supposed to drink the gold flakes, although you may not be blamed for attempting to pick them out to later melt down into a piece of jewellery - or anything else that will last more than 2 seconds in your mouth. 

 

Stefano Filardi, head bartender at Dean & Nancy on 22, states, "We wanted to take Old Fashioned Week further, so we took some of the world's finest ingredients, including a luxurious bourbon like Woodford Reserve, and added touches of decadence to create a cocktail experience that's never been seen or done before."

 

Customers who order Australia's priciest cocktail will thankfully receive more than one drink for their money.

 

Apart from feeling like the richest person in the world, better than everyone else etc, the patron gets to take home the $3000 bottle of Woodford Reserve. Baccarat glassware and two Baccarat hand-cut French crystal tumblers will also be included in the purchase price.

 

Admittedly it does look yummy. In these financially uncertain times, one can imagine enjoying the look of it in someone else's hand while ordering the tap lager on special.

