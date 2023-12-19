The Project

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down By Cricket Australia Over Scathing Comments About David Warner

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson has been stood down from two speaking functions by Cricket Australia following his scathing comments against David Warner.

Johnson penned two columns for The West Australian, blasting both David Warner and the chairman of selectors George Bailey over Warner's farewell Test series.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?" Johnson wrote in The West Australian.

"Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date.

"And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?"

According to News Corp, Cricket Australia said Johnson took his criticisms of Warner too far.

"Mitchell is one of Australia's most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone's best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions," a CA spokesman told News Corp on Tuesday.

