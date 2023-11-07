The Project

Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Hip-Hop Artist To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Missy Elliott closed the show more than four hours later with a roof-shaking set.

Queen Latifah introduced Missy Elliott, who became the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall, smashing the boundaries of fashion and style along the way.

"Nothing sounded the same after Missy came onto the scene," Latifah said. "She is avant-garde without even trying."

Elliott then appeared onstage as if beamed from a spaceship and with smoke machines pumping, a kinetic light show and a massive digital screen working overtime, performed Get Ur Freak On, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), Work It, Pass That Dutch and Lose Control.

"To be standing here, it means so much to me," she said. Of her fellow inductees, she said: "I'm honoured just to be in a room with you all."

Chaka Khan, Kate Bush, Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, The Spinners and DJ Kool Herc were also inducted in a celebration of funk, art-rock, R&B and hip-hop, with the Hall of Fame celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Country music was represented by Willie Nelson, punk had Rage Against the Machine, the late George Michael repped pure pop and Link Wray defined guitar heroes.

With AAP.

American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

    An American couple, expecting triplets, have shocked the internet after revealing they are naming their triplets Locklan, Wilder, and…Brisbane.
    An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.
    A woman has described pictures taken at her wedding dress fitting as documenting “a glitch in the matrix”, causing her to nearly throw up on the street.
    A TikToker discovered the disgusting reason why her dishwasher kept leaving her plates and bowls dirty after a cycle.
    Donald Trump has complained of unfair treatment in defiant and rambling testimony at the civil fraud trial about his New York business, prompting the judge at one point to threaten to cut his testimony short.