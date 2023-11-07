Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Hip-Hop Artist To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Queen Latifah introduced Missy Elliott, who became the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall, smashing the boundaries of fashion and style along the way.

"Nothing sounded the same after Missy came onto the scene," Latifah said. "She is avant-garde without even trying."

Elliott then appeared onstage as if beamed from a spaceship and with smoke machines pumping, a kinetic light show and a massive digital screen working overtime, performed Get Ur Freak On, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), Work It, Pass That Dutch and Lose Control.

"To be standing here, it means so much to me," she said. Of her fellow inductees, she said: "I'm honoured just to be in a room with you all."

Chaka Khan, Kate Bush, Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, The Spinners and DJ Kool Herc were also inducted in a celebration of funk, art-rock, R&B and hip-hop, with the Hall of Fame celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Country music was represented by Willie Nelson, punk had Rage Against the Machine, the late George Michael repped pure pop and Link Wray defined guitar heroes.

With AAP.