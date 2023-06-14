The Project

Missing Aussie Hiker Found Dead In Canadian Wilderness

A Brisbane woman has been found dead in the Canadian wilderness after appearing to have slipped on steep terrain while hiking.

Queensland woman Julia-Mary Lane who vanished while hiking has been confirmed dead by Canadian police after a Mounties search that deployed police dogs and a drone. 

The 25-year-old, from Brisbane, had been living in Alberta since January and was no stranger to hiking.

On Tuesday, Lane's housemate alerted friends and family on social media of the hiker's disappearance. 

She had not returned from a week-long road trip to Bear Lake near the town of Kimberley, British Columbia.

Kimberley Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were alerted of the disappearance on Tuesday, June 11th.

"Unfortunately, searchers found the woman deceased," the RCMP confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. "The death is not considered suspicious."

"It looks accidental due to steep terrain," RCMP corporal James Grandy told Guardian Australia.

"All evidence of the scene shows she accidentally maybe lost her footing."

"However, it is in the hands of the coroner service, [which is] still working to investigate."

