Missing $1.2 Million Diamond Ring Found In A Hotel Vacuum Cleaner

A €750,000 ($1.2 million) ring was found in the vacuum cleaner of the Ritz Paris hotel.

Police had been involved in the hunt for the ring, after a Malaysian guest reported it missing.

A targeted heist, carelessness or an opportunistic theft were all floated as possible theories as to how the ring went missing.

But the hotel has dispelled all rumours, telling newspaper Le Parisien that it was merely vacuumed up accidentally.

“We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism,” it said.

The Malaysian woman told police the ring had been left on a table in her room on Friday. After she had returned from shopping, she realised it was missing.

Police began investigating after it was reported to the hotel, with prosecutors on standby if it was found to be a high-end burglary.