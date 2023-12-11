The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Missing $1.2 Million Diamond Ring Found In A Hotel Vacuum Cleaner

Missing $1.2 Million Diamond Ring Found In A Hotel Vacuum Cleaner

If you’ve ever needed a reason to give your place a vacuum, this might be it.

A €750,000 ($1.2 million) ring was found in the vacuum cleaner of the Ritz Paris hotel.

Police had been involved in the hunt for the ring, after a Malaysian guest reported it missing.

A targeted heist, carelessness or an opportunistic theft were all floated as possible theories as to how the ring went missing.

But the hotel has dispelled all rumours, telling newspaper Le Parisien that it was merely vacuumed up accidentally.

“We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism,” it said.

The Malaysian woman told police the ring had been left on a table in her room on Friday. After she had returned from shopping, she realised it was missing.

Police began investigating after it was reported to the hotel, with prosecutors on standby if it was found to be a high-end burglary.

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash
NEXT STORY

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

    Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

    A man charged with killing five people after a car rammed into a Daylesford pub beer garden is accused of ignoring repeated warnings to treat his low glucose levels for almost an hour before the crash.
    Far North Queensland Residents Warned Tropical Cyclone Jasper Will Re-Intensify As It Makes Landfall

    Far North Queensland Residents Warned Tropical Cyclone Jasper Will Re-Intensify As It Makes Landfall

    Tropical Cyclone Jasper may have downgraded to a Category 1 system on Monday, but it is expected to re-intensify as it nears land.
    Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

    Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

    A neighbourly dispute has erupted between two men in the US, after one man blanketed the other’s yard in leaves, kicking off a petty battle of the leaf blowers.
    Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

    Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

    An Aussie bride has caused a stir online after announcing plans to request her no-show wedding guests reimburse her the cost of their seats.
    Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

    Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

    A handful of escalator enthusiasts descended on Ashfield Mall Shopping Centre to celebrate the opening of a repaired escalator, spooking centre security enough to call in NSW police to stop the party.