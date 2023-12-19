Miss France Beauty Pageant Slammed For Going 'Woke' Because Winner Has Short Hair

The pageant was accused of going "woke" after it crowned 20-year-old Eve Gilles the winner. Gilles, from Nord-Pas-de-Calais, has a short, brown pixie cut.

The bizarre backlash claims that the judges have gone 'woke' after they chose 'androgynous' Ms Gilles after previous winners have all had 'traditional' long hair.

The winner is chosen by the judges and a public vote. Apparently, Ms Gilles is the first winner in the 103-year history of the competition who has not had long hair.

"We're used to seeing beautiful Misses with long hair, but I chose an androgynous look with short hair," Ms Gilles said after her win.

"I would like to show that... the representation of women is diverse, in my opinion, beauty is not limited to a haircut or shapes that we have… or not".

Viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to share how horrified they were that Gilles was crowned the winner.

"Miss France is no longer a beauty contest but a woke contest which is based on inclusiveness," one user wrote.

Another user wrote that Gilles "doesn't look anything like Miss France" and that they "don't care about her haircut but the androgynous body is obviously there to serve as woke."

Many came to defend Ms GIlles, saying that there were many beautiful women who donned shorter locks, including Audrey Hepburn, Linda Evangelista and Twiggy.

"Maybe the new Miss France isn't gorgeous in your eyes, but seeing wokeism in her because she has short hair … It's just ridiculous," one person wrote on X.

"Eve Gilles is the new Miss France 2024, you're malicious and useless criticisms won't change that, she's sublime."