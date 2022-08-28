The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete in the competition without any make-up.

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old college student from South London, moved forward to the Finals in October and will compete for the crown.

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," Raouf told the Independent.

"If one is happy in their own skin, we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are, and that's what makes every individual unique," she added.

Raouf said that while she did wear make-up, she decided to ditch it for the pageant.

"I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin, and that's why I decided to compete with no makeup," she explained in the interview.

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old college student from South London, moved forward to the Finals in October and will compete for the crown.

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," Raouf told the Independent. "If one is happy in their own skin, we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are, and that's what makes every individual unique," she added.

Raouf said that while she did wear make-up, she decided to ditch it for the pageant.

"I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin, and that's why I decided to compete with no makeup," she explained in the interview.

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe
NEXT STORY

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

Edinburgh now knows what Aussie comedy fans have for a long time; Sam Campbell is so damn funny!
The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

You won’t see it on a menu, but walk into any coffee shop worth its beans and order yourself a magic, at the same time as giving the barista a wink and the finger gun, and you’ll receive the most caffeinated beverage.
Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

Emma Stark has become the youngest-ever field umpire to officiate at the highest level of the AFL.
Victoria To Pay Off 10,000 Student Nurses And Midwives University Degrees In Full

Victoria To Pay Off 10,000 Student Nurses And Midwives University Degrees In Full

More than 10,000 budding nurses and midwives will have their university degrees paid off in full to boost staffing across Victoria's health system.
Ford Escort Owned By Princess Diana Sells For $1 Million At Auction

Ford Escort Owned By Princess Diana Sells For $1 Million At Auction

A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for £650,000 ($A1.1 million) at auction, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.