Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old college student from South London, moved forward to the Finals in October and will compete for the crown.

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," Raouf told the Independent.

"If one is happy in their own skin, we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are, and that's what makes every individual unique," she added.

Raouf said that while she did wear make-up, she decided to ditch it for the pageant.

"I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin, and that's why I decided to compete with no makeup," she explained in the interview.

