Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

A 2-year-old pug cross named Ham put her owner into a hairy situation after she ate 60 hair ties, but somehow survived.

The BBC reported that Ham, named after the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and not the food, was acting strange, which alerted her owner, Victoria Northwood.

Northwood took her pug to the Newton Clarke Veterinary Surgeons after noticing that she was “very quiet”, which was unusual for Ham as she loved to bark at anything passing the house.

"We knew she ate the odd hair band as we had noticed them coming out the other end, but nothing prepared us for the amount they found in there,” Northwood told the BBC.

X-rays taken at the veterinary hospital revealed something “strange” in her belly. Further investigations during surgery found over 200 grams of hair elastics.

Taking to Facebook to share an update about Ham, the veterinary hospital said that Ham was feeling “much better” after the surgery and “is now fully recovered.”

“She is back to causing mischief at home (and hopefully, no longer of the hunt for hairbands!).”

"We were really shocked that this could happen and so grateful to the vets for their vigilance and for listening to us when we went to them with a hunch that all was not well,” Northwood said.

"We are keeping a much closer eye on her now - it is such a relief that she is OK."

