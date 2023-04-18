Mischa Barton Is Heading To Ramsay Street To Join The Cast Of ‘Neighbours’Mischa Barton Is Heading To Ramsay Street To Join The Cast Of ‘Neighbours’

The Project

The residents of Ramsay Street will be joined by a famous face when they head back to Erinsborough for Neighbours’ new life on Amazon.

Mischa Barton, who became a household name during the 00s as Marissa Cooper on The OC, will be guest starring on the iconic soap.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia – a place I know and love!” Barton said, announcing the news.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer, said the show was “beyond excited” to have an actor of “Mischa’s calibre” join the cast.

“Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street,” he said.

“Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

Neighbours began filming in Melbourne on Monday for the first time since its finale episode in July 2022, after it was picked up by Amazon Freevee.

