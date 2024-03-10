Miriam Margolyes Says Harry Potter Fans Should Be Over It By Now

Talking to New Zealand’s 1News, the 82-year-old actress admitted that she was worried about Harry Potter fans.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans,” she said, adding, “They should be over that by now.”

Margolyes has never shied away from the fact that she has never been a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise.

She revealed that she gets many Cameo requests from fans having ‘Harry Potter-themed weddings’.

“Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about it,” she said.

However, she praised the franchise for its “wonderful” stories, saying that she is “very grateful to [them]”, but they’re “over”.

In 2020, Margolyes revealed in a Cameo video that she was “not [a Harry Potter fan]. I’m not against it, I’m just not interested”.

“I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.”