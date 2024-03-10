The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Miriam Margolyes Says Harry Potter Fans Should Be Over It By Now

Miriam Margolyes Says Harry Potter Fans Should Be Over It By Now

In a new interview, Miriam Margolyes has revealed that she does not understand the hype around Harry Potter and believes fans “should be over that by now.”

Talking to New Zealand’s 1News, the 82-year-old actress admitted that she was worried about Harry Potter fans.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans,” she said, adding, “They should be over that by now.”

Margolyes has never shied away from the fact that she has never been a big fan of the Harry Potter franchise.

She revealed that she gets many Cameo requests from fans having ‘Harry Potter-themed weddings’.

“Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about it,” she said.

However, she praised the franchise for its “wonderful” stories, saying that she is “very grateful to [them]”, but they’re “over”.

In 2020, Margolyes revealed in a Cameo video that she was “not [a Harry Potter fan]. I’m not against it, I’m just not interested”.

“I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.”

Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday
NEXT STORY

Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday

Advertisement

Related Articles

Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday

Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday

The mercury has hit around forty degrees for the third day in a row in Victoria, and the extreme heat causing chaos at one of the state’s biggest music festivals.
Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest

Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest

Police are investigating the death of a woman reportedly found in a wheelie bin in Victoria's southwest.
Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival
U.S. Woman Is Suing Her Parents For 'Stealing' Money Meant For Her University Fees

U.S. Woman Is Suing Her Parents For 'Stealing' Money Meant For Her University Fees

An American woman recently made a shocking discovery about her university funds. It turns out, her parents used the money to pay for her brother's wedding and understandably, she's furious.
GWS Giants Call Out Collingwood Over Banner Blunder

GWS Giants Call Out Collingwood Over Banner Blunder

The rivalry between the GWS Giants and Collingwood Magpies is heating up after the Western Sydney team called out an embarrassing blunder from the Pies.