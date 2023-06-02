Minimum Wage Workers To Receive A 8.6% Boost To Their Pay

Thanks to a historic classification change for around 180 thousand of our lowest-paid workers on minimum wage, the rise will be even more significant, at 8.6 per cent.

Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Sally McManus believes, "It's a hell of a lot more than what the employers argued for," she said.

On the other hand, many business owners are worried about the pay rise and do not support the decision.

Luke Achterstraat from The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia says it's a kick in the guts for small business owners.

"We did warn against the threat of a wage-price spiral. The cost you pay, the price you pay for a cup of coffee, is going to be higher if the cost of employing that person is higher as well," he said.

Some are also concerned that the rise will cause further inflation and could see the RBA hike interest rates next Tuesday.

As expressed by Andrew McKellar, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, "We would certainly say that this does increase the risk that this will feed back into inflation," he said.

But the government refuted these claims.