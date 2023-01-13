The Project

Miniature Horse Excited For His Ice Cream Surprises McDonald’s Drive-Thru Customer

A woman has been spotted taking a miniature horse through a McDonald’s drive-thru on NSW’s Central Coast.

A TikTok video went viral, showing a miniature horse riding in the backseat of a car in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Captioned “Only In Australia”, the Wyong woman winds down her window to ask, “Is that a horse in your car?”

The miniature horse, Rocco, seems to nod in reply like the cutie he is.

Rocco’s owner says, “he’s excited for his ice cream!”

The video has nearly 1 million views on the platform.

@dondonthedon26 Nice dog 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺😂😂😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😜 #fyp #drivethough#macdonald #macca #horseincar #australiatiktok #omg ♬ original sound - The Don
