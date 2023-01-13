Miniature Horse Excited For His Ice Cream Surprises McDonald’s Drive-Thru Customer

A TikTok video went viral, showing a miniature horse riding in the backseat of a car in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Captioned “Only In Australia”, the Wyong woman winds down her window to ask, “Is that a horse in your car?”

The miniature horse, Rocco, seems to nod in reply like the cutie he is.

Rocco’s owner says, “he’s excited for his ice cream!”

The video has nearly 1 million views on the platform.