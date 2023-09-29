The Project

Milo McFlurry Lands At Maccas (Finally)

The long awaited dessert is finally available at stores across the country, sending Aussie’s online into a feeding frenzy.

While the news about the menu item was confirmed in August by McDonalds’ spokesperson, no date had been announced. 

As of September 27, the Milo Mcflurry is available for a limited time, with foodies already posting their reviews to TikTok. 

Calling it the “most Aussie Maccas dessert item to ever exist”, one user pointed out that it lacked flavour and would be better with chocolate syrup or soft serve.

Others complained that with Mcflurry’s costing $4 a pop, the original childhood dessert of ice cream and Milo at home is still much cheaper. 

@bynessa_ the @McDonald’s Australia milo mcflurry is really back at maccas!!!🍦 #milo #mcflurry #maccas #australia #mcdonalds #mcdonaldsaustralia #fastfood #sydney #sydneyfood #melbourne #aussie ♬ Feather - Sped Up - Sabrina Carpenter
