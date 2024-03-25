The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Millions Of Aussies Looking For Second Job As Cost Of Living Bites

Millions Of Aussies Looking For Second Job As Cost Of Living Bites

Among the most significant issues facing Aussies in 2024 is the cost of living crisis.

As families try to figure out ways to stretch the household budget, new stats show that, for millions of Aussies, one job just isn’t cutting it. 

For almost a million Aussies, it’s a reality that they’re working a second job, for 6.7 million, it’s aspirational.

A new survey from Finder reveals a whopping 32 per cent of Aussies are feeling so much financial pressure, they need to work a second job.

Younger Aussies are feeling the pinch, with 40 per cent of millennials reporting they’re on the hunt for a second gig, and more than half of Gen Z saying the same.

But there’s one demographic doing it toughest.

The gender gap here is cavernous, with nearly twice the number of women feeling the need to find a second job compared to men.

So do these numbers represent an abnormal spike… or are two jobs the new normal?

Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

If you went to university, chances are you would have been pretty chuffed with a distinction.
Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

If, like me, you read that a couple of times before landing on, “Isn’t that tips?” then you’d be wrong.
Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

A man was left speechless after receiving his SpongeBob SquarePants themed birthday cake.
US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

A man in the US is facing criminal charges after repeatedly calling his son's school to complain about the amount of homework his son was getting.
Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

A soon-to-be opened Korean BBQ restaurant in Melbourne has already got tongues wagging because of a sign out the front.