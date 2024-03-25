Millions Of Aussies Looking For Second Job As Cost Of Living Bites

As families try to figure out ways to stretch the household budget, new stats show that, for millions of Aussies, one job just isn’t cutting it.

For almost a million Aussies, it’s a reality that they’re working a second job, for 6.7 million, it’s aspirational.

A new survey from Finder reveals a whopping 32 per cent of Aussies are feeling so much financial pressure, they need to work a second job.

Younger Aussies are feeling the pinch, with 40 per cent of millennials reporting they’re on the hunt for a second gig, and more than half of Gen Z saying the same.

But there’s one demographic doing it toughest.

The gender gap here is cavernous, with nearly twice the number of women feeling the need to find a second job compared to men.

So do these numbers represent an abnormal spike… or are two jobs the new normal?