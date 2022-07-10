The Project

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

An outage from one of Canada’s largest mobile and internet providers has left millions without access to transport, banking, emergency services and the internet.

Rogers apologised for the 15-hour outage, which was caused by maintenance on the “core network”, in a statement from CEO Tony Staffieri.

Staffieri said the maintenance work on Friday “caused some of our routers to malfunction”.

Millions were left without mobile and internet reception, flocking to cafes and libraries to access a connection.

More concerningly, access to emergency services was difficult as those with Rogers products could not dial outgoing calls.

One woman told Globe and Mail newspaper she could not call 911 after her son suffered a spinal injury while playing rugby because the majority of people had phones that used the Rogers network.

Lara Morgan eventually found a non-Rogers phone and contacted 911, with her son eventually cleared of serious injury.

The Weeknd also had to cancel one of his concerts as he was performing at the Toronto Blue Jays home stadium, which is owned by Rogers and could not host the gig.

The outage has prompted calls for more competition in the communications market, as Rogers, along with BCE Inc and Telus Corp, own 90 per cent of the market share.

