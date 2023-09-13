Millionaire property developer Tim Gurner Claims Unemployment Must Rise

Speaking on Tuesday at a property summit, the 41-year-old claimed the unemployment rate needed to substantially rise in order to increase worker productivity.

“Unemployment has to jump 40-to-50 per cent in my view. We need to see pain in the economy, we need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way round,” he said.

“There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have, as opposed to the other way round.”

“We’ve got to kill that attitude.”

Gurner also claimed tradies were being paid a lot “to do not much,” blaming COVID for a shift in worker attitudes.

“I think the problem that we’ve had is that people decided they didn’t really want to work so much any more through COVID.”