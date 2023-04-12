Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Jake Bongiovi

The 19-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of the pair embracing, proudly showing off her engagement ring.

“I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” Brown captioned the photo.

Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, also posted a photo of the couple, captioned “Forever”.

The pair met on Instagram, and were “friends for a bit”, Brown had previously shared with her followers.

They have been romantically involved for nearly two-and-a-years, announcing their relationship in June 2021.

Fans have been speculating about their engagement for awhile, after Brown was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger in August last year.

She has been spotted at events recently also wearing a ring, and a video on Brown’s Instagram clearly showed a ring on her left hand.

Image: Getty/ Millie Bobby Brown Instagram