The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Millennials Love Their Pets More Than Their Own Family, New Study Finds

Millennials Love Their Pets More Than Their Own Family, New Study Finds

Over half of millennials say they love their pets more than their siblings and even their own mum, a new report has found.

It’s no secret millennials’ love for their fur babies is unbeaten, and according to a new study, the data proves just how much.

A recent survey by Consumer Affairs in America found that 57 per cent of millennials said they love their pet more than their sibling.

What’s even more astonishing, 50 per cent said they loved their pets more than their own mum, while 30 per cent said the same of their partner.

“Previous studies have shown that millennials are less likely to own homes and have children than the generations before them,” the study reads.

“Evidently, pets may have a lot to do with this.”

The study also found that millennials will do all they can to raise funds if they can’t afford life-saving treatment for their fur babies.

“If push came to shove and millennials truly couldn’t afford a life-saving treatment for their animal, they reported a willingness to take on a part-time second job (49 per cent) or sell possessions such as TVs (43 per cent), laptops (41 per cent) or jewellery (29 per cent).”

Fallout From Liberal Party's Opposition To The Voice To Parliament Continues
NEXT STORY

Fallout From Liberal Party's Opposition To The Voice To Parliament Continues

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fallout From Liberal Party's Opposition To The Voice To Parliament Continues

Fallout From Liberal Party's Opposition To The Voice To Parliament Continues

The fallout from the Liberal Party's decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament has continued.
Aussie TikToker Learns American Words, And It's Really Left The U.S. Confused

Aussie TikToker Learns American Words, And It's Really Left The U.S. Confused

If French is the language of love, then Australian is the language of laziness.
New Live-Action Little Mermaid Has Had Its Lyrics Updated To Include Consent

New Live-Action Little Mermaid Has Had Its Lyrics Updated To Include Consent

Two songs from the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid have been updated to include consent and emphasise female empowerment.
Subway Launches Cadbury Crème Egg Sandwich In The UK And It's A Bit Much

Subway Launches Cadbury Crème Egg Sandwich In The UK And It's A Bit Much

Some sandwich artists go too far.
Hilarious Costco Cake Fail Has Left The Internet In Stitches

Hilarious Costco Cake Fail Has Left The Internet In Stitches

A Costco customer has been left puzzled after they picked up their cake order.