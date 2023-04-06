Millennials Love Their Pets More Than Their Own Family, New Study Finds

It’s no secret millennials’ love for their fur babies is unbeaten, and according to a new study, the data proves just how much.

A recent survey by Consumer Affairs in America found that 57 per cent of millennials said they love their pet more than their sibling.

What’s even more astonishing, 50 per cent said they loved their pets more than their own mum, while 30 per cent said the same of their partner.

“Previous studies have shown that millennials are less likely to own homes and have children than the generations before them,” the study reads.

“Evidently, pets may have a lot to do with this.”

The study also found that millennials will do all they can to raise funds if they can’t afford life-saving treatment for their fur babies.

“If push came to shove and millennials truly couldn’t afford a life-saving treatment for their animal, they reported a willingness to take on a part-time second job (49 per cent) or sell possessions such as TVs (43 per cent), laptops (41 per cent) or jewellery (29 per cent).”