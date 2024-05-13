Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

Jennie Longdon, a radio presenter from the UK, took to TikTok to question why millennials aren’t capable of making big purchases from their phone.

In the video, Longdon says takeaway, clothes and shoes (within reason) are acceptable phone purchases, but anything more expensive needs to be done on the laptop.

Millennials flocked to the comment section in agreement, with many feeling big purchases required “big internet” or “the big screen”.

Big purchases include flights, accommodation, cars and electronics, with some even saying food delivery was the most expensive thing they would be comfortable ordering from their phone.

One commenter even shared the price cap on their phone purchases, saying “I’ve never made a purchase over $250 on my phone. Nor anything involving travel, electronics, hotels, etc.”

Others agreed that the phone was fine for looking, but a laptop was the only appropriate place to make a big purchase.

“Literally put my phone down to purchase a holiday on the laptop the other week,” said one commenter, with another sharing “I can browse on my phone but when its time to make the decision and book the laptop comes out”.

Some commenters could not relate to the phone fear, one sharing “my partner bought our house all on his phone,” while another just finished booking a $5,000 holiday from the comfort of their small screen.