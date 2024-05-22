Millennials Are Claiming Gen Z Are Killing Nightclubs

Going to a night club or discotheque is a great way to spend your weekend.

Drinking overpriced drinks, while shouting over terrible music, and then eventually losing all your friends only to get punched in the face while waiting for an Uber and then spilling a kebab over your best Politix button up – it’s a fun time.

Well, it seems like those days are over, turns out Gen Z don’t like going clubbing and it’s killing the industry.

According to IBISWorld, there are less Australian nightclubs, down from 482 to 355 in recent years.

Of course, Covid lockdowns probably had a lot to do with, as well as the cost-of-living crisis. But some believe it’s Gen Zs not being a fan of drinking and using their phones too much.

DJ Ben Nott told news.com.au clubbing isn’t the same as it use to be, saying “phones are a real hindrance as Gen Z like to record a lot, but you can’t watch a show through a screen all night.”

“Younger clubbers, and people in general thesedays, tend to have a much shorter attention span, which also makes it harder for people putting on club nights.”

So, if you enjoy a bit of an awkward dance to a whole bunch of songs that sound the same, get out on the town before it all disappears.