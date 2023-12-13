Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

The study found that 34% of participants were too nervous to talk to the waitstaff.

This isn’t dissimilar to that meme that shows a picture of a magnificent wolf in the wilderness with the writing: “Food from humans? What could go wrong?” Followed by a photo of a pug wearing a knitted beanie in the shape of a birthday cake.

We are the pugs now, and QR codes at restaurants are our ‘food from humans’.

Are we following this comparison?

Anyway, the study doesn’t end there, there are more revelations amongst it.

It also found that 33% of 24-35-year-olds will choose whatever looks good on social media, rather than what they know they will like.

Of the same age group, 40% will become overwhelmed and stressed if the menu is longer than they want it to be. Note to any cafes out there: choice is bad.

The British study also revealed that 40% of people won’t go to a restaurant if they can’t look up the menu online beforehand.

That’s right, 40% of people would rather stay home and have beans on toast than to go to a restaurant and see the menu for the first time.

Pugs.

And yet, it goes on.

The survey found that 21% of Gen Z and Millenials have to get a friend to order for them, compared to only 7% of Baby Boomers needing this kind of assistance.

40% of people in this study confessed to experiencing ‘food envy’, where they regret what they’ve ordered and look longingly at their friends’ decisions, while 26% admitted that they insist on being the last to order at the table in case someone else orders something better than them, and they can change their mind at the last minute.

Cowardly pugs.

This data, gathered by Prezzo pizza chain, sheds light on the fact we are getting further and further away from ever awakening the wolf inside us, and we will soon all be wearing birthday cake beanies.

If this isn’t the future you want, put on your big boy and girl pants and order for yourself.