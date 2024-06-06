The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Military Horses Making Full Recovery After London Incident

Military Horses Making Full Recovery After London Incident

The British cavalry horses that were seen bolting through London are expected to make a full recovery after they injured themselves during the incident.

The horses had been performing routine exercise near Buckingham Palace when they had become spooked and bolted through busy central London with two of the horses severely injuring themselves by crashing into vehicles.

Alarming footage of the horses running bloodied through the streets had gone viral on social media.

Thankfully, all five horses are expected to make a full recovery.

Vida and Quaker were snapped recovering in the countryside after undergoing operations.

Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish have returned to duty and are set to take part in King Charles III’s birthday parade on June 15.

"Three of the horses injured in the incident are now back on duty and, against all expectations, are looking likely to take part in the King's Birthday Parade on 15 June," an Army spokesperson told the BBC.

"The remaining two are recuperating in the country but look set to return to work in due course."

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home
NEXT STORY

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

Advertisement

Related Articles

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

A Spirit Airlines passenger whose luggage went missing used her Apple Watch to track her suitcase to an airport worker’s home.
One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Western Australian person was responsible for nearly half of the 51,589 complaints made about aircraft noise in 2023.
Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

An American TikToker has left Aussies giggling after discovering the ultimate ‘chic’ summer essential; the humble Havaianas.
Hugh Jackman Reveals Hardest Thing About Playing Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Reveals Hardest Thing About Playing Wolverine

Hugh Jackman found it "hard" to bulk up to play Wolverine again.
Confusing Dog Walking Sign Leaves Local Residents Outraged

Confusing Dog Walking Sign Leaves Local Residents Outraged

A NSW council is being slammed for a confusing sign placed at a popular dog walking park with many outraged over the strict rules for dogs in the public park.