Military Horses Making Full Recovery After London Incident

The horses had been performing routine exercise near Buckingham Palace when they had become spooked and bolted through busy central London with two of the horses severely injuring themselves by crashing into vehicles.

Alarming footage of the horses running bloodied through the streets had gone viral on social media.

Thankfully, all five horses are expected to make a full recovery.

Vida and Quaker were snapped recovering in the countryside after undergoing operations.

Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish have returned to duty and are set to take part in King Charles III’s birthday parade on June 15.

"Three of the horses injured in the incident are now back on duty and, against all expectations, are looking likely to take part in the King's Birthday Parade on 15 June," an Army spokesperson told the BBC.

"The remaining two are recuperating in the country but look set to return to work in due course."