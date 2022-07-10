Miles Teller’s Grandmother Thinks He’d Make a Great James Bond

Leona Flowers isn’t just a grandmother; she’s also a prolific Twitter, and she took to the platform to make her own suggestion for who she believes should be the next James Bond: her grandson.

She tweeted: “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He could be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great.”

Grandkids can do no wrong in the eyes of their loving grandparents, and you’d like to think that all of our grandparents, if given access to a Twitter account, would also be on there constantly tweeting about how good we would all be at playing James Bond.

Entertainment Tonight got to ask Miles for his thoughts on the idea. When asked if he’d take the role, he said: “Yeah, I mean yeah, perfect.” Because of course, he would. It pays a lot of money to be James Bond, and he’s in the business of pretending to be people for money. “I think we’re actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.”

This really feels like the sort of story where in a week or two, we find out something insane, like that Miles Teller’s grandmother isn’t real and that this account was set up by Miles himself to generate interest in the idea of him being James Bond.

Sadly, that’s not the case. Leona Flowers really is his grandmother, and you can tell because she was replying to every criticism of her Bond idea with a brag about her grandson’s abilities.

Somebody replied, saying the problem with Teller as Bond is: “Except he’s American. Bond is BRITISH.”

Flowers replied: “He studied acting, which includes accents.”

She’s right, and this person also forgets that the best James Bond wasn’t even British. He was Australian. If George Lazenby can be Bond, literally anybody can be.