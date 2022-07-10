The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Miles Teller’s Grandmother Thinks He’d Make a Great James Bond

Miles Teller’s Grandmother Thinks He’d Make a Great James Bond

Miles Teller is getting a lot of attention at the moment thanks to his little shirtless shimmy in Top Gun and now because of his grandmother.

Leona Flowers isn’t just a grandmother; she’s also a prolific Twitter, and she took to the platform to make her own suggestion for who she believes should be the next James Bond: her grandson.

She tweeted: “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He could be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great.”

Grandkids can do no wrong in the eyes of their loving grandparents, and you’d like to think that all of our grandparents, if given access to a Twitter account, would also be on there constantly tweeting about how good we would all be at playing James Bond.

Entertainment Tonight got to ask Miles for his thoughts on the idea. When asked if he’d take the role, he said: “Yeah, I mean yeah, perfect.” Because of course, he would. It pays a lot of money to be James Bond, and he’s in the business of pretending to be people for money. “I think we’re actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.”

This really feels like the sort of story where in a week or two, we find out something insane, like that Miles Teller’s grandmother isn’t real and that this account was set up by Miles himself to generate interest in the idea of him being James Bond.

Sadly, that’s not the case. Leona Flowers really is his grandmother, and you can tell because she was replying to every criticism of her Bond idea with a brag about her grandson’s abilities.

Somebody replied, saying the problem with Teller as Bond is: “Except he’s American. Bond is BRITISH.”

Flowers replied: “He studied acting, which includes accents.”

She’s right, and this person also forgets that the best James Bond wasn’t even British. He was Australian. If George Lazenby can be Bond, literally anybody can be. 

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance
NEXT STORY

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

Advertisement

Related Articles

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

An outage from one of Canada’s largest mobile and internet providers has left millions without access to transport, banking, emergency services and the internet.
UK Singer, Will Young, Performs In His Underwear As Heatwave Gets The Better Of Him

UK Singer, Will Young, Performs In His Underwear As Heatwave Gets The Better Of Him

UK singer, Will Young, has felt the brunt of the country’s heatwave while performing at the ‘Kew the music’ festival.
Shortage Of Hummus Could Happen Soon As Chickpea World Exports Are Decimated

Shortage Of Hummus Could Happen Soon As Chickpea World Exports Are Decimated

A hummus shortage may be on the way due to the war in Ukraine and rising chickpea prices.
Paul Rudd Sends Touching Letter To Bullied School Boy

Paul Rudd Sends Touching Letter To Bullied School Boy

A 12-year-old boy who signed his own school yearbook because the pages were blank has received a kind letter from actor Paul Rudd.
Russia's New McDonald's Replacement Has Already Run Out Of French Fries

Russia's New McDonald's Replacement Has Already Run Out Of French Fries

Some restaurants in the newly opened ‘Tasty and that’s it’ fast-food chain, which replaced McDonald’s in Russia, have been forced to stop serving fries.