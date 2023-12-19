Mild Temperatures And Showers Expected For Much Of Australia On Christmas Day

Unsurprisingly, Darwin will be the hottest major city in Australia on Christmas Day, hitting a high of 36C, but you can expect showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Perth is expected to be 32C and partly cloudy, while Brisbane will be the same temperature but is expected to be hit with showers in the afternoon.

Sydney will be a mild 26C, despite having sweltered through a heatwave in the lead-up to Christmas, with a high chance of showers.

Adelaide and Canberra are both expected to be 24C, with a chance of showers for the nation’s capital.

Melbourne and Hobart will be the chilliest places in the country, both hitting a high of 21C and 18C, respectively.