Mild Temperatures And Showers Expected For Much Of Australia On Christmas Day

It’s a mixed bag of weather across Australia for Christmas this year, with some places soaring past 30C while other cities can expect showers.

Unsurprisingly, Darwin will be the hottest major city in Australia on Christmas Day, hitting a high of 36C, but you can expect showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Perth is expected to be 32C and partly cloudy, while Brisbane will be the same temperature but is expected to be hit with showers in the afternoon.

Sydney will be a mild 26C, despite having sweltered through a heatwave in the lead-up to Christmas, with a high chance of showers.

Adelaide and Canberra are both expected to be 24C, with a chance of showers for the nation’s capital.

Melbourne and Hobart will be the chilliest places in the country, both hitting a high of 21C and 18C, respectively.

Russell Brand Questioned For A Second Time Over Sexual Assault Allegations

    British comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police over sexual assault allegations.
    Miss France sparked intense backlash after the winner had short hair.
    The evacuation of a flooded town has been postponed but wet weather has not stopped some heroic rescues in far north Queensland.
    Apple will halt the sale of certain Apple Watch models over a patent dispute.
    The Vatican has made landmark rulings, approved by Pope Francis, that will see Roman Catholic priests administering blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals.